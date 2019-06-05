New Mexico blast at building housing fireworks hurts two firefighters

(Reuters) - Two firefighters were injured on Wednesday in an explosion at a building that houses fireworks near a regional airport south of Roswell, New Mexico, police and city officials said.

Few official details were immediately available. But the blast occurred shortly after noon near the Roswell International Air Center, about 7 miles south of the town of Roswell, said Todd Wildermuth, a spokesman for the city.

He said two firefighters who were working in and around the building where the blast occurred were injured. Their conditions were not immediately known. The cause of the blast is under investigation, Wildermuth said.

New Mexico State Police reported on Twitter earlier that officers were on the scene of an explosion with “numerous injuries” south of Roswell.

Roswell, in southeastern New Mexico about 200 miles southeast of the state capital, Albuquerque, is perhaps best known for the reported crash of an unidentified flying object in 1947 near what was then known as the Roswell Army Air Field.

Among the more sensational pieces of UFO conspiracy lore from that incident is the legend that remains of a flying saucer recovered from the crash were brought to the U.S. government’s top-secret Area 51 test site in Nevada for reverse-engineering experiments that sought to replicate the extraterrestrial spacecraft.