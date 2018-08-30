FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
U.S.
August 30, 2018 / 10:12 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

At least four dead in New Mexico after bus collides with truck

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - At least four people were killed in New Mexico on Thursday when a Greyhound passenger bus and a semi-trailer truck collided on an interstate highway, local media reported, citing state officials.

New Mexico State Police did not immediately confirm how many people were killed and injured, or the cause of the crash on Interstate 40 near Thoreau, about 100 miles west of Albuquerque.

Greyhound Lines said 49 people were aboard the bus, which was traveling from Albuquerque to Phoenix, Arizona. A spokeswoman, Crystal Booker, deferred comment to state police regarding the crash.

Albuquerque television station KOB 4 said that more than 40 people were taken to local hospitals.

Photos on social media showed a truck on its side with its trailer’s cargo scattered across the highway, and the Greyhound bus sitting upright with its front end obliterated.

Gallup Indian Health Services received 37 of the people injured in the crash, said Jennifer Buschick, spokeswoman for the Gallup hospital. Six people with injuries too severe to be treated there were stabilized and transferred to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque.

Three of the six patients taken to UNMH were listed in critical condition and the conditions of the others was not released, said spokeswoman Cindy Foster.

The westbound lanes of I-40 were closed because of the crash, state police said.

Rescue personnel work at the site of a bus crash new Thoreau, New Mexico, U.S., August 30, 2018, in this still image taken from video obtained from social media. Twitter Alex Huggins/via REUTERS

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas and Bernie Woodall in Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Additional reporting by Andrew Hay in Taos, New Mexico; editing by Bill Tarrant and G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.