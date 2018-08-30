'Multiple' deaths in New Mexico bus-truck crash: officials

(Reuters) - A Greyhound passenger bus and a semi-trailer truck collided on an interstate highway in New Mexico on Thursday, leading to “multiple” deaths, the New Mexico State Police said.

The State Police did not immediately say how many people were killed and injured, or the cause of the crash on Interstate 40 near Thoreau, New Mexico.

Vehicular traffic on the interstate was being diverted away from the major roadway.

Albuquerque television station KOB 4 said 47 people were aboard the bus, citing a Greyhound Lines official. The same station reported two local hospitals had been told to expect a total of 14 patients.