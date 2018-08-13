FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
U.S.
August 13, 2018 / 10:08 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Boy at New Mexico compound died in ritual ceremony: prosecutors

Andrew Hay

1 Min Read

TAOS, N.M. (Reuters) - A young boy whose remains were discovered buried at a New Mexico desert compound died during a ritual ceremony to “cast out demonic spirits,” other children found at the remote homestead told investigators, a prosecutor said in court on Monday.

Personal articles are shown at the compound in rural New Mexico where 11 children were taken in protective custody after a raid by authorities near Amalia, New Mexico, August 10, 2018. Photo taken August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Hay

The revelation came during a court hearing for five adults arrested on charges of abusing 11 children at the compound. Authorities raided the compound north of Taos 10 days ago.

“It was a religious ritual carried out on Abdul Ghani, a ritual intended to cast out demonic spirits from Abdul Ghani Wahhaj,” Taos County Prosecutor John Lovelace said in describing what the children said about the death of 3-year-old Abdul Ghani Wahhaj.

The children were also trained to use weapons and to defend the compound in the event of an FBI raid, the prosecutor said.

Reporting by Andrew Hay in Taos, Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; editing by Robert Birsel and Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.