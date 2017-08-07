Monday Morning Briefing

A missile of an anti-aircraft defence mobile missile system is seen in front of a missile launched from S-300 antiaircraft system during the Keys to the Sky competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Ashuluk shooting range outside Astrakhan, Russia August 5, 2017.

South Korea and the U.S. agreed to apply maximum pressure to Pyongyang, Google denounced an employee’s anti-diversity memo and prosecutors have sought 12 years' jail for Samsung Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee. Russia

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said he believes Washington and Russia can find a way to ease tension, saying it wouldn't be useful to cut ties over the single issue of suspected Russian meddling in the U.S. election. Tillerson said Russia had also expressed some willingness to resume talks about the crisis in Ukraine, where a 2015 ceasefire between Kiev's forces and Russian-backed separatists in the eastern part of the country is regularly violated.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to apply maximum pressure and sanctions on North Korea in a telephone call, while China expressed hope that North and South Korea could resume contact soon. The U.N. Security Council unanimously imposed new sanctions on North Korea on Saturday aimed at pressuring Pyongyang to end its nuclear program. The sanctions could slash North Korea's $3 billion annual export revenue by a third.

A triumvirate of America’s most respected generals now sits at the political heart of the Trump administration, writes columnist Peter Apps. Will they bring "a much-needed dose of sanity and experience" to the White House? Or do their appointments risk politicizing the armed services?

Google executives over the weekend rushed to denounce an engineer's memo that ascribed gender inequality in the technology industry to biological differences, a view that sparked outrage at the internet giant and inflamed tensions over sexual harassment and discrimination in Silicon Valley. The unnamed engineer asserted in the 3,000-word document that circulated inside the company last week that "Google’s left bias has created a politically correct monoculture" which prevented honest discussion of the issue.

Former drug company executive Martin Shkreli could spend years in prison for Friday's investor fraud conviction if the judge focuses on the intended impact of his crime and his "Pharma Bro" social media antics, according to legal experts. Shkreli, widely criticized after he acquired rights to an infection treatment and then raised prices 5,000 percent in 2015, hopes to avoid prison because of an unusual twist to his case: defrauded investors suffered no loss from his crime.

Australia, Japan and the United States urged Southeast Asia and China to ensure that a South China Sea code of conduct they have committed to draw up will be legally binding and said they strongly opposed "coercive unilateral actions". The Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China should establish a set of rules that were "legally binding, meaningful, effective, and consistent with international law," the foreign ministers of the three countries said in a statement following a meeting in Manila.

The confession of a Pakistani teenager who was captured moments before carrying out a suicide attack has given police a rare glimpse into a militant network they say is behind the recent surge in sectarian violence. Usman's testimony, a copy of which has been seen by Reuters, describes a web of radical seminaries and training and bomb making facilities stretching from eastern Afghanistan, where the young man was recruited, to Pakistan's southern Sindh province.

