Breakingviews - New World sets better template for climate bonds

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Sometimes good things lurk in the details. Holders of sustainability-linked bonds keep an eye on a borrowers’ environmental targets as well as the step-up in coupon they will pay if they miss. Hong Kong-based New World Development offers a twist in its debut SLB: its penalty will go not to bondholders, but into supporting the environment. That’s a better template.

Borrowing to fund sustainable projects is all the rage and global issuance of green bonds last year doubled to $521 billion. Most funds raised are ring-fenced for specific projects but SLBs, a subset of the category, are becoming popular with companies that may not have the right kind of projects but want to tap the enthusiasm for sustainability investing.

In SLBs, proceeds can be used for general corporate purposes but the borrower pays a penalty if it misses a set environmental target. Italian energy group Enel launched the first bond in 2019. Companies including luxury brand Burberry and Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways have followed. About $12 billion of SLBs have been sold to date.

Investors have typically gained from any failure to meet targets by receiving a higher rate of interest but holders of New World’s $200 million notes won’t see a penny; the company will instead buy carbon offsets worth 0.25% of the amount raised. Etihad was the first to make this tweak in a $600 million issue in October. New World’s offer this month was sold more widely to investors across Asia and Europe.

New World’s targets are punchy. It must achieve 100% renewable energy for all its rental properties in China’s Greater Bay Area by June 2026, from 1% currently, or buy carbon offsets worth $500,000 a year until the notes mature in 2031. The quantum of the penalty is in line with other SLB deals but it is not much of a burden for New World which paid $624 million in financing costs in its last financial year.

The structure here irons out the perverse incentive of sustainability-minded investors getting a bonus if a company fails to deliver on its environmental goals. Now borrowers and investors can focus on the quality of the targets and of the offsets. That’s better for the planet and the bonds’ credibility.