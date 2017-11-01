FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina president laments death of five citizens in New York attack
November 1, 2017 / 12:33 PM / in 16 minutes

Argentina president laments death of five citizens in New York attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri said on Wednesday he lamented the death of five Argentines from the city of Rosario in the attack in New York a day earlier.

An Argentinian and U.S. flag fly at half mast outside of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, U.S., November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

“They were five young entrepreneurs, model citizens in Rosario society,” he said at the opening of an event in Buenos Aires. “We all must stand together in the fight against terrorism.”

Argentina’s foreign ministry released the names of the five dead late on Tuesday and said they were visiting New York as part of a group of friends celebrating the 30th anniversary of their high school graduation.

A sixth member of the group was among those hospitalized after a man driving a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists on a bike path alongside the Hudson River, killing eight people and injuring about a dozen

The municipality of Rosario, a city of 1.3 million on the banks of the Parana River in northern Argentina, declared three days of mourning, the city’s mayor Monica Fein said on Twitter.

Reporting by Luc Cohen and Caroline Stauffer, Editing by Franklin Paul and Chizu Nomiyama

