Factbox: Victims of New York City truck attack

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A New Jersey man who worked at the World Trade Center, a young New Yorker, a Belgian woman, and five Argentines celebrating their high school graduation 30 years ago were killed in Tuesday’s truck attack on a New York City bike path.

Darren Drake of Milford, New Jersey, U.S., a victim who died in Tuesday's truck attack by an Uzbek immigrant driving a rental truck on a New York City bike path, is seen in an undated social media photo obtained by Reuters November 1, 2017. Social media/via REUTERS

Six of the eight mowed down in lower Manhattan in the deadliest attack in the city since Sept. 11, 2001, were pronounced dead at the scene and two more at a nearby hospital, authorities said.

Eleven other people were injured in the attack by an Uzbek immigrant driving a rental truck.

U.S. and foreign officials identified the dead as: