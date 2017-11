WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham on Wednesday said the suspect in Tuesday’s truck attack in New York City that left eight people dead should be held as an enemy combatant in order to gather intelligence.

File photo: Senator Lindsey Graham testifies before a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the Graham Cassidy bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Graham is scheduled to hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. (1530 GMT) calling for such a move, which would allow the alleged attacker to be questioned without a lawyer present, his office said in a statement.