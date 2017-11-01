FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kremlin condemns New York truck attack as 'inhumane'
Sections
Featured
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
Cyber Risk
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
Our top photos from October
Pictures
Our top photos from October
Sony revives pet AI project
Technology
Sony revives pet AI project
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 1, 2017 / 12:21 PM / in 2 hours

Kremlin condemns New York truck attack as 'inhumane'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEHRAN (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Russia regarded an attack in New York that killed eight people as tragic and inhumane and sent its condolences to the people of the United States.

File photo: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a meeting of Russia's President Vladimir Putin with his Macedonian counterpart Gjorge Ivanov at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

An Uzbek immigrant accused of carrying out the attack by driving a rental truck down a riverfront bike path on Tuesday appeared to have acted alone, but the Halloween Day attack had all the hallmarks of terrorism, authorities said.

Peskov was speaking in Iran during a visit there by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Uzbekistan was part of the Soviet Union until its collapsed in 1991.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.