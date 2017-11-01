FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says to end program that allowed New York attack suspect into U.S.
#U.S.
November 1, 2017 / 4:37 PM / in an hour

Trump says to end program that allowed New York attack suspect into U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he planned to end a diversity lottery program that he said the Uzbek immigrant suspected of killing eight people in New York City used to get into the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a tax reform industry meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“Today we mourn the horrifying terrorist attack in New York City, just blocks away from the site of the World Trade Center,” Trump said during a meeting with his cabinet at the White House.

“I am today starting the process of terminating the diversity lottery program. I‘m going to ask Congress to immediately initiate work to get rid of this program,” he said.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
