After New York attack, Trump pushes 'merit based' U.S. visa system
#U.S.
November 1, 2017 / 11:38 AM / in 29 minutes

After New York attack, Trump pushes 'merit based' U.S. visa system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized the nation’s visa system in the wake of Tuesday’s truck attack in New York City that left eight dead, blaming Democrats and pressing a ‘merit based’ program for immigrants to the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a tax reform industry meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“The terrorist came into our country through what is called the ‘Diversity Visa Lottery Program,’ a Chuck Schumer beauty. I want merit based,” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter, referring to the Senate Democratic leader.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

