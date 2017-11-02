FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump: Sending New York City suspect to Guantanamo would take too long
November 2, 2017

Trump: Sending New York City suspect to Guantanamo would take too long

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday eased off his earlier call to send the suspect in this week’s truck attack in New York City to the military prison in Guantanamo Bay, but stood by his comments that the alleged attacker should get the death penalty.

“Would love to send the NYC terrorist to Guantanamo but statistically that process takes much longer than going through the Federal system,” Trump wrote in a pair of posts on Twitter. “There is also something appropriate about keeping him in the home of the horrible crime he committed. Should move fast. DEATH PENALTY!”

Reporting by Susan Heavey

