Uzbekistan tells Trump it is ready to help investigate New York attack
#U.S.
November 1, 2017 / 8:50 AM / in 24 minutes

Uzbekistan tells Trump it is ready to help investigate New York attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TASHKENT (Reuters) - Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the president of Uzbekistan, told U.S. President Donald Trump in a letter of condolences on Wednesday his country was ready to use all its resources to help investigate the deadly New York City attack.

Emergency crews attend the scene of an alleged shooting incident on West Street in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 31 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The Tashkent government said earlier on Wednesday it was investigating reports that an Uzbek man was behind the attack which killed eight people and injured about a dozen in what U.S. authorities said was an act of terrorism..

Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Osborn

