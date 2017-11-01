U.S. says New York suspect arrived in 2010 with diversity visa

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The suspect in Tuesday’s truck attack in New York City came to the United States in 2010 with a diversity immigrant visa, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said on Wednesday.

“DHS can confirm that the individual identified in the New York City terror attack was admitted to the U.S. upon presentation of a passport with a valid diversity immigrant visa to U.S. Customs and Border Protection in 2010,” department spokesman Tyler Houlton said.