Two shark attacks reported off New York's Fire Island

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Two shark attacks were reported off Fire Island National Seashore east of New York City on Wednesday, with officials analyzing a tooth removed from one teenage victim’s leg to determine what bit him, authorities said.

In one of the attacks, a 13-year-old boy was boogie boarding at Atlantique Beach when he was struck, said Caroline Smith, spokeswoman for the town of Islip.

“He had a series of puncture wounds on his leg,” Smith said.

A town lifeguard who attends medical school tended to the injured boy, a camper at an Islip town day camp, after the midday attack.

“A tooth in the boy’s leg was removed and is being analyzed to determine the species,” Smith said.

The boy walked onto and off a police boat en route to Southside Hospital, where was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The other attack occurred in the neighboring town of Brookhaven, in the waters off Sailors Haven Beach, an Islip spokesman said. No further information was immediately available.