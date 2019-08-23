New York's George Washington Bridge closed due to bomb threat: mayor

FILE PHOTO: The George Washington Bridge is seen in New York January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer/File Photo

(Reuters) - The George Washington Bridge in New York, one of the most heavily used spans in the world, was closed on Thursday night due to a bomb threat, authorities said.

All lanes of the double-decker bridge were closed around 9 p.m. (0100 GMT Friday) after a threat about a suspicious package was called in, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Twitter. De Blasio urged travelers to seek alternative routes.

Authorities had since opened the lower level but the upper level remained closed in both directions across the bridge, which links New York with New Jersey over the Hudson River.