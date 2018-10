(Reuters) - An explosive device was found by a technician who screens mail for Bill and Hillary Clinton, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton stands onstage with her husband former President Bill Clinton (L) after speaking during her California primary night rally held in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The device was similar to the one found at the home of billionaire financier George Soros on Monday, the newspaper reported, citing a law enforcement official.