Woman trapped after building collapse in New York's Hudson Valley

NEW YORK (Reuters) - At least one woman was trapped in rubble in Poughkeepsie, New York after a vacant seven-story building partially collapsed onto smaller buildings on Monday, according to the city’s police department and local media reports.

Firefighters are seen after the collapse of a building in Poughkeepsie, New York, U.S., June 18 2018, in this picture obtained from social media. Instagram/@slimty86/Tyrone Howell via REUTERS

The trapped woman, who was not identified, was conscious and talking to firefighters, the Poughkeepsie Journal reported, citing Mayor Rob Rolison.

The partial collapse appeared to have crushed parts of a neighboring building’s rear, smothering it and at least two nearby parked vehicles with rubble, according to photographs posted online by the Connecticut Fire Photographers Association, which had a member at the scene.

Firefighters are seen after the collapse of a building in Poughkeepsie, New York, U.S., June 18 2018, in this picture obtained from social media. Instagram/@slimty86/Tyrone Howell via REUTERS

“We have an active entrapment situation,” said Sean Fitzgerald, a spokesman for the police department in Poughkeepsie, a small city about 60 miles (100 km) up the Hudson River from New York City.

It was unclear if other people might be trapped or the extent of injuries, if any, Fitzgerald said.