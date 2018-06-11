Ex-NY state senate leader, son fail to dismiss corruption case

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A federal judge has refused to dismiss the corruption indictment of Dean Skelos, the former majority leader of the New York State Senate, and his son Adam, clearing the way for a trial.

A combination photo shows: Former New York state Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos (L) exiting the Manhattan federal court house in New York on December 8, 2015 and his son Adam Skelos (R) exiting the Manhattan federal court house in New York, U.S. on May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photos

In a decision made public on Monday, U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood in Manhattan rejected claims that the indictment should be dismissed because prosecutors did not allege that Dean Skelos agreed to act on any specific official matter while arranging payments for his son.

Lawyers for the defendants did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Skeloses were convicted in December 2015, but had their convictions overturned last September after the U.S. Supreme Court narrowed the definition of corruption.

Prosecutors accused Dean Skelos, a Long Island Republican, of using his position as Senate majority leader to pressure three companies to provide his son with consulting work, a “no-show” job and a $20,000 payment.

Wood had sentenced Dean Skelos to five years in prison, and Adam Skelos to 6-1/2 years. They were allowed to remain free on bail during their appeals.

In a separate case, former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver was found guilty of corruption charges on May 11, after the Democrat’s conviction in November 2015 was also overturned.

The Skeloses’ retrial is scheduled for June 19, court records show.