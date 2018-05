NEW YORK (Reuters) - Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver was found guilty of corruption charges on Friday by a jury in Manhattan federal court after an appeals court threw out an earlier conviction.

FILE PHOTO: Former New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver exits the Manhattan U.S. District Courthouse in New York City, U.S., May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Silver, 74, was charged with directing state money to a prominent cancer researcher and supporting a real estate developer’s interests on rent legislation in exchange for about $4 million in bribes and kickbacks.