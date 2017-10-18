Bus failed to stop at red light in deadly NYC crash in Sept.: NTSB

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The National Transportation Safety Board said on Wednesday a tour bus involved in a deadly New York crash in September in New York ran a red light when it struck a municipal city bus.

Three people died when the Dahlia Group tour bus crashed into a Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) bus. The victims included the driver of the tour bus, a passenger on the transit bus and a pedestrian.

The NTSB, citing surveillance camera video, said in a preliminary report the early morning crash occurred in the city’s Queens borough after the motorcoach did not stop at a red traffic signal and struck the left-rear portion of the transit bus.

The force of the impact spun the transit bus 180 degrees counter-clockwise, causing it push an unoccupied parked car into another parked car. The tour bus crossed over the sidewalk and crashed into a building.

The transit bus driver, 15 transit bus passengers, two pedestrians, and two occupants of a parked car were injured, the NTSB said.

The NTSB told reporters last month that the driver of the tour bus was traveling at least 54 miles per hour - far above the 30 mph limit. The tour bus driver had previously worked for MTA and was fired in 2015 after a drunken driving conviction, local media reported.

Federal records show a number of safety issues identified in the last two years and it ranks Dahlia among the lowest ranked 20 percent of bus companies in safe driving. Dahlia drivers were twice cited for speeding more than 15 mph above the speed limit, the Transportation Department said.

The company has not previously commented and calls to its office went unanswered on Wednesday.