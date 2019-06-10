Helicopter crashes onto roof of New York City building, killing one: media

Emergency services first responders arrive at 787 7th Avenue in midtown Manhattan where a helicopter was reported to have crashed in New York City, New York, U.S., June 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A helicopter crashed onto the roof of a building in Midtown Manhattan on Monday, city officials said, and at least one person was killed, according to media reports.

The crash occurred shortly before 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) in rain and fog. Dozens of emergency vehicles swarmed the busy area around Seventh Avenue between 51st and 52nd streets, a few blocks north of Times Square.

Governor Andrew Cuomo, who was at the scene soon after the crash, told reporters that it appeared a helicopter attempted a forced emergency landing on the roof and that no one inside the building had been injured.

A fire that broke out following the crash was quickly brought under control, Cuomo said.

“People who were in the building said they felt the building shake,” he said.

CNN and other media outlets reported that one person had been killed, citing unnamed sources.