Helicopter pilot killed in June 10 crash flew erratically: NTSB

(Reuters) - The helicopter pilot killed in a June 10 crash in New York City requested to return to a heliport and then radioed he “did not where” he was before a striking a 54-story building on 7th Avenue, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said in a preliminary report released Tuesday.

The report said the pilot had waited in the lounge ahead of the flight for two hours continuously checking weather conditions on a tablet computer. Before he departed for the Linden, New Jersey airport he told staff he saw “a 20-minute window to make it out,” the NTSB report said. The report said after requesting to return the helicopter flew erratically over the East River, changed course and altitude several times before making a 270-degree turn.