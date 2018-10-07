Limousine crash in upstate New York kills 20

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Twenty people were killed in rural upstate New York when a limousine collided with another vehicle, New York State Police said on Sunday.

The crash occurred on Saturday evening in Schoharie, about 38 miles (61 km) west of Albany, on Route 30. Local media reported the limousine was carrying a wedding party.

“My heart breaks for the 20 people who lost their lives in this horrific accident on Saturday in Schoharie,” said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday.

National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Eric Weiss said a team of investigators was on the scene on Sunday, looking into what the Albany Times-Union said was the deadliest crash in the region since 2005.

New York State Police said they would provide more information at a news conference on Sunday.

The crash occurred outside the Apple Barrel Country Store, and multiple people in the store’s parking lot were killed when the limousine sped down a hill and hit them, the store’s manager told the New York Times.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to everyone that was affected by the events of today,” the store said on its Facebook page.