New York limousine crash kills 20 in deadliest U.S. vehicle accident since 2009

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Twenty people were killed in rural upstate New York when a limousine collided with another vehicle, New York State Police said on Sunday.

The crash occurred just before 2pm on Saturday afternoon in Schoharie, about 38 miles (61 km) west of Albany, on Route 30. The limousine sped through an intersection and drove into a parking lot outside an Apple Barrel Country Store, striking a vehicle and two pedestrians.

All limousine passengers were killed, as well as the driver and the pedestrians, state police said. Local media reported the limousine was carrying a wedding party.

It was the deadliest transportation accident in the United States since a 2009 plane crash in Buffalo, New York, that killed 49 people, said Chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board Robert Sumwalt.

The victims were transported to Albany Medical Center where autopsies will be conducted.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo released a statement Sunday thanking first responders for working on the scene through the night.

“My heart breaks for the 20 people who lost their lives in this horrific accident on Saturday in Schoharie,” Cuomo said.

The Apple Barrel Country Store, the scene of the crash, posted a condolence message on Facebook.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to everyone that was affected by the events of today,” the post said.