NEW YORK (Reuters) - The operator of the company that owns a limousine that crashed and killed 20 people in upstate New York last weekend has been taken into custody on unspecified charges, New York State Police said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Mourners pay their respects by a makeshift memorial of flowers that lie at the scene of Saturday's limousine accident in Upstate New York, in Schoharie, New York, U.S., October 8, 2018. REUTERS/Cindy Schultz

Nauman Hussain, the operator of Prestige Limousine, was taken into custody following a traffic stop, police said in a statement.