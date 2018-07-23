Ex-New York correction officers sentenced to prison over 2013 beating

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Two former New York state correction officers were sentenced to prison on Monday following their earlier conviction on federal charges stemming from the 2013 beating of an inmate who suffered life-threatening injuries, prosecutors announced.

Kathy Scott, 44, was sentenced to eight years and four months in prison by U.S. District Judge U.S. District Judge Kenneth Karas in White Plains, New York, while George Santiago, 36, was sentenced to seven years and three months. Both were correction officers at the Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill, New York.

“We are disappointed in the court’s decision, but Kathy Scott maintains she is not guilty, and intends to appeal the conviction and sentence imposed today,” said Scott’s lawyer, Richard Willstatter.

“Santiago will appeal the jury verdict and sentence,” Santiago’s lawyer, Daniel Hochheiser, said in an email. “Santiago continues to maintain his innocence.”

The two defendants were arrested in September 2016. They were found guilty last November of conspiring to violate the civil rights of the inmate, Kevin Moore, and falsifying records to cover up the beating.

Two other ex-officers, Donald Cosman and Andrew Lowery, pleaded guilty earlier in 2016 in connection with the beating and cooperated with authorities. A third, Carson Morris, pleaded guilty last November.

Prosecutors said the Nov. 12, 2013, beating came after Moore, who was to be housed in the jail temporarily for one night, questioned why he needed to be confined in a unit for inmates with mental health issues.

According to prosecutors, Santiago, Morris, Cosman and Lowery all beat Moore with fists, boots and batons, while Scott, a sergeant, observed but did nothing to stop them.

Moore sustained five fractured ribs, a collapsed lung and facial fractures as well as severe back, hand, leg and foot contusions, prosecutors said.

A clump of dreadlocks was also ripped from his head, which one officer took as a “trophy,” the prosecutors said.

Moore was hospitalized for 17 days following the attack, according to prosecutors.