Dispute over New York parking spot turns deadly

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A driver plowed a car into half a dozen people during a fight over a parking spot outside a hookah bar in the New York City borough of Queens in the early hours of Sunday morning, killing one and injuring the others before fleeing, police said.

During the dispute, the driver got out of a white Hyundai Sonata and stabbed two people in the torso, the New York Police Department said in a statement. The pair were recovering and in stable condition.

The driver then got back in the car and drove onto the sidewalk about half a block away, striking six victims. One of the wounded remained in critical condition, the police said.

Police said they later arrested the person they believe to be the driver, who fled the scene, and recovered the car in another part of Queens. The driver has not been publicly identified.