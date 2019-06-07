Man arrested in alleged Times Square grenade plot to appear in court: local media

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A man who was arrested in an alleged plot to buy grenades for an attack Times Square is expected to appear in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn on Friday, local media reported, citing unidentified law enforcement sources.

The suspect, who was not identified, was arrested on Thursday after police and federal authorities learned he was inquiring about buying grenades and using them in Times Square, one of the most visited destinations in the United States, the New York Daily News reported.

His court appearance is expected to be set for later on Friday, ABC News reported.

New York police referred all inquires on the matter to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which declined to comment.

Authorities do not believe the man was linked to a wider plot involving other people, according to the media reports.

The arrest was made by members of the New York Joint Terrorism Task Force, which is made up of FBI agents and New York police detectives, who began tracking him and eventually took him into custody, the reports said.