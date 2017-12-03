FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One killed, five hurt by car in brawl outside New York bar
#U.S.
December 3, 2017 / 1:49 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

One killed, five hurt by car in brawl outside New York bar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A driver deliberately plowed a car into six people during a fight outside a hookah bar in the New York City borough of Queens in the early hours of Sunday morning, killing one and injuring five others before fleeing, police said.

One of the struck people was in critical condition while the other four were stable, Lee Jones, a New York Police Department spokesman, said. Two other people were stabbed during the brawl, and were also in a stable condition.

Police are still looking for the driver, who was driving a white Hyundai Sonata, Jones said.

Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
