Three adults, boy shot dead in New York City apartment

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Four people, including a young boy, were shot and killed on Monday in a New York City apartment in what may have been a murder-suicide, police said.

Two women, one man and a boy about five years old were found dead from gunshot wounds inside the apartment in the borough of Queens, after police and emergency crews were called to the scene a little before 9 p.m., New York City Police Department Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea told a news conference.

Police are investigating if the shooting was a murder-suicide, Shea said.

A pistol was found at the scene, the New York Daily News reported. A police spokesman said he could not confirm this.

The identities of the victims have not been released and it was not clear how or if they were related.