FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo visits the COVID-19 vaccination site at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, U.S. March 8, 2021. Seth Wenig/Pool via REUTERS

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said on Thursday that he authorized the Assembly Judiciary Committee to start an “impeachment investigation” into sexual misconduct allegations against Governor Andrew Cuomo.