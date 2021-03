FILE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) walks outside the U.S. Senate Chamber during a break in the fourth day of the impeachment trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday the sexual harassment allegations against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo are “serious, very troubling,” but Schumer has faith in the New York state attorney general’s investigation of the matter.