FILE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks after vote in House on the $1.9 trillion coronavirus disease (COVID-19) relief bill passed on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand on Friday called on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign, saying he had “lost the confidence” of New Yorkers due to allegations of sexual misconduct.