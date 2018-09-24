Deutsche Bank CEO plays down talk of possible merger

BERLIN (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s (DBKGn.DE) chief executive on Monday dampened speculation of a possible merger, saying the bank must focus on its homework for the time being.

FILE PHOTO: Christian Sewing, CEO of Germany's Deutsche Bank, addresses the audience during the bank's annual meeting in Frankfurt, Germany, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach -/File Photo

CEO Christian Sewing said that after the bank had made progress on profitability in the next 18 months, “then we can talk about other things.”

Sewing, speaking at an industry conference, was responding to questions about speculation of a merger with rival Commerzbank (CBKG.DE).