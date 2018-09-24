FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
September 24, 2018 / 5:33 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Deutsche Bank CEO plays down talk of possible merger

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s (DBKGn.DE) chief executive on Monday dampened speculation of a possible merger, saying the bank must focus on its homework for the time being.

FILE PHOTO: Christian Sewing, CEO of Germany's Deutsche Bank, addresses the audience during the bank's annual meeting in Frankfurt, Germany, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach -/File Photo

CEO Christian Sewing said that after the bank had made progress on profitability in the next 18 months, “then we can talk about other things.”

Sewing, speaking at an industry conference, was responding to questions about speculation of a merger with rival Commerzbank (CBKG.DE).

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Tom Sims. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.