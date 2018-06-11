FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Environment
June 11, 2018 / 7:03 PM / in an hour

New York in $1.2 billion settlement over housing authority: EPA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New York City and its housing authority have reached a proposed settlement with U.S. government agencies on a consent degree requiring a federal monitor and $1.2 billion in capital spending over five years to remedy violations of basic health and safety rules, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Monday.

The EPA, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Manhattan and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced the proposed deal, which is subject to court approval, EPA director said in a statement. It was announced simultaneously with a complaint that the New York City Housing Authority has repeatedly made false statements to HUD and the public regarding its lead paint compliance, and has intentionally deceived HUD inspectors, the statement said.

Reporting by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.