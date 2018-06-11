New York in $1.2 billion settlement over housing authority: EPA

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New York City and its housing authority have reached a proposed settlement with U.S. government agencies on a consent degree requiring a federal monitor and $1.2 billion in capital spending over five years to remedy violations of basic health and safety rules, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Monday.

The EPA, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Manhattan and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced the proposed deal, which is subject to court approval, EPA director said in a statement. It was announced simultaneously with a complaint that the New York City Housing Authority has repeatedly made false statements to HUD and the public regarding its lead paint compliance, and has intentionally deceived HUD inspectors, the statement said.