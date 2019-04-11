N.Y. state to sue EPA: agency approval on GE Hudson River clean-up premature

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) sign is seen on the podium at EPA headquarters in Washington, U.S., July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ting Shen

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York state officials announced plans to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for prematurely declaring that General Electric Co had completed its clean-up of PCB contamination in the Hudson River.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Attorney General Letitia James accused the Trump administration of endangering the environment and public health by issuing a certificate of completion to GE earlier Thursday.

PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, were once widely used in such products as electrical equipment and carbonless copy paper, before a 1979 U.S. manufacturing ban. (here)

New York officials said issuance of the completion certificate could make it much harder for the EPA to require GE to conduct more dredging or other remedial measures. PCB levels in fish remain above the agency’s own acceptable risk range.

“Time and again the Trump administration puts corporations and polluters’ interests ahead of public health and the environment,” Cuomo said in a statement. “The EPA has failed to hold GE accountable for fulfilling its obligation to restore the river.”

The EPA and GE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.