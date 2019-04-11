New York plans to sue EPA over GE's 'incomplete' Hudson River cleanup

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York state officials said on Thursday they plan to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for allowing General Electric Co to stop cleaning up the Hudson River of PCB contamination before the work was finished.

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) sign is seen on the podium at EPA headquarters in Washington, U.S., July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ting Shen

Governor Andrew Cuomo and Attorney General Letitia James made the announcement a few hours after the EPA said GE could stop dredging until further studies showed whether it had done enough cleanup to protect the environment and public health.

“Time and again the Trump administration puts corporations and polluters’ interests ahead of public health and the environment,” Cuomo said in a statement.

“Since the EPA has failed to hold GE accountable for fulfilling its obligation to restore the river, New York State will take any action necessary to protect our waterways,” he added.

The EPA had no immediate comment. GE, based in Boston, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

New York is one of many Democratic-leaning states to regularly go to court over White House efforts to roll back regulatory oversight of businesses.

PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, were used to make such products as electrical equipment and carbonless copy paper before a 1979 U.S. manufacturing ban, and are considered possible human carcinogens. (here)

GE dumped roughly 1.3 million pounds of PCBs from two since-closed capacitor manufacturing plants, located north of the state capital of Albany, into the Hudson River from 1947 to 1977.

While most pollution was concentrated nearby in a 40-mile (64 km) zone, about 200 miles (322 km) of the river was polluted, stretching as far south as Battery Park in Manhattan.

GE spent an estimated $1.7 billion over eight years on cleanup, including six years of dredging, under a 2006 consent decree with the EPA.

But state officials said GE’s work is “incomplete,” and the EPA’s issuance to the company of a “certificate of completion” could make it harder for that agency to later require GE to perform more dredging or other remedial measures.

The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation found in a December study that PCB levels in fish in the upper Hudson after dredging were essentially the same as before.

State officials said PCB levels remain above even what the EPA considers safe.

EPA Regional Administrator Peter Lopez said in a statement the agency respected the work of Hudson River cleanup advocates, and that “no person or organization will be let off the hook for the contamination of this historic and valuable waterway.”