New York plans to sue EPA over Hudson River cleanup

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) sign is seen on the podium at EPA headquarters in Washington, U.S., July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ting Shen

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York officials on Thursday said the state plans to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for failing to do enough to clean up PCB contamination in the Hudson River, endangering the environment and the public health.

In a joint statement, Governor Andrew Cuomo and Attorney General Letitia James said the EPA should not have issued a certification of completion for General Electric Co’s cleanup, which they said remains incomplete.