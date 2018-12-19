New York State's top financial services regulator to step down

(Reuters) - New York State’s top financial services regulator Maria Vullo said on Wednesday she would step down from her role in February.

Vullo, who has been in this role since June 2016, was responsible for reforming regulation related to financial services and protecting consumers and markets from fraud.

Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was considering appointing his chief of staff and a former prosecutor, Linda Lacewell, as the head of the department.