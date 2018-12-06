New York governor considers Linda Lacewell as state's financial regulator: WSJ

(Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is considering appointing Linda Lacewell, his chief of staff, as the state’s top financial-services regulator, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Lacewell has communicated to the Cuomo administration that she is ready for a new assignment and that her background as a federal prosecutor would make her a good fit for the agency, WSJ reported.

Cuomo has not made a final decision and the date of change is not yet clear, according to the report.

Governor Cuomo’s office did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Lacewell would potentially replace Maria Vullo, who has been the superintendent of the New York State Department of Financial Services since January 2016.

Vullo said last week that she had no plans to leave the agency and is “looking forward to continuing to serve the governor in this role in 2019”, the paper said.

The New York State Department of Financial Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment.