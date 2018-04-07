FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 7, 2018 / 10:24 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

'Very confined' fire extinguished at Trump Tower in New York: Trump

Meredith Mazzilli

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A fire that broke at in Trump Tower in New York on Saturday is out, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Twitter, calling it a “very confined” blaze.

Smoke rises up from Trump Tower in New York, U.S., April 7, 2018 in this picture obtained from social media. Twitter@brightbazaar/via REUTERS

One person was in serious condition following the blaze, fire officials told local media. The New York Fire Department said on Twitter it was a four-alarm fire that broke out on the 50th floor.

Trump, who has an office and private residence in the building, was in Washington.

Slideshow (2 Images)

“Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!,” Trump tweeted.

Eric Trump, the president’s son, said on Twitter the fire took place in a residential apartment.

Social media video showed a small fire coming out of a few windows from the structure in center Manhattan. Fire trucks were lining the streets outside.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas and Meredith Mazzilli in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler

