One dead, at least 16 injured in fire on New York subway

(Reuters) - Fire broke out on a New York City subway train, killing one person and injuring at least 16 others on Friday just north of Central Park in Harlem, officials and New York media said.

A 36-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, New York media said, citing officials. The Fire Department of New York reported 17 injuries but could not confirm any fatalities.

Five of those injured were in critical condition and four fire fighters sustained minor injuries, a fire department spokesman said.

Clouds of dark smoke billowed out of subway grates on the street outside the station, videos posted on the Citizen App showed, according to Pix 11 television.

Fire fighters responded shortly after 3 a.m. (0700 GMT) to a subway stop on the northern edge of Central Park in Harlem. Transit authorities suspended train service at that station, urging riders to use alternate routes.