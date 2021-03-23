Residents evacuated as fire engulfs New York nursing home

Slideshow ( 4 images )

(Reuters) - Residents had to be evacuated from a senior care home in a suburb of New York City in the early hours of Tuesday after fire swept through the building, police said.

NBC New York said the flames were so fierce that they brought down the second floor of the Evergreen Court Home for Adults in Rockland County.

New York State Police public information officer Steven Nevel said several agencies were at the scene trying to extinguish the flames. He said a firefighter was taken to hospital, without specifying why.

Nevel gave no further details about how many people were living in the home or the number evacuated.