Goats on the track: New York City subway encounters new obstacles

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Move over, Pizza Rat: A pair of goats became the latest members of the animal kingdom to seize their 15 minutes of social media fame in New York City when they wandered onto subway tracks on Monday, forcing trains to be rerouted.

“Two very baaaaad boys” read the caption on a Twitter photo of two black and white goats discovered cruising the N line subway tracks in Brooklyn at about 10:30 a.m.

The runaways managed to elude police and animal control workers until 12:45 p.m., when they were finally apprehended, said Andrei Berman, spokesman for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which runs New York’s subway system, one of the world’s largest.

“A new one for us (we think): Two goats are roaming along the N line tracks in Brooklyn,” the MTA tweeted.

Trains were rerouted to the subway’s D line during the capture effort, he said.

Twitter reaction moved faster than New York’s problem-plagued subway, with most people remarking warmly on the mass transit interlopers.

But a handful of New Yorkers used the goats as a cue to complain about service delays and sweltering cars in the subway system, which is relied on by about half of the workers in the city’s four largest boroughs.

“‘Goats on the track’ is the only acceptable reason for subway delays. I don’t want to hear about ‘signal problems’ anymore,” tweeted @DvoraMeyers, a writer for the online sports website Deadspin.

Berman said it was not yet clear how the animals found their way onto the tracks. But they appeared to be destined to capture New York headlines and hearts, one-upping the Pizza Rat, which grabbed few if any hearts in 2015 after it was filmed carrying a slice of pizza down the stairs into the New York subway.