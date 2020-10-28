New York governor proposes bill for storm response violations by utilities

(Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday proposed legislation to hold utilities accountable for failure to prepare for and respond to extreme weather events.
If passed into law it would increase penalties for violating emergency response plans, according to a statement on the governor's official website here.
The law would also expedite and clarify the process for revoking utility franchises for repeated failures in order to provide reliable service.
Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.