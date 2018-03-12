Helicopter crashes in New York City's East River

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A helicopter carrying several people crashed in New York City’s East River on Sunday, and emergency divers were in the water around the partially submerged aircraft, according to officials and images from the scene.

A helicopter crashed in New York City's East River March 11, 2018 in this picture obtained from social media. John J. Magers/via REUTERS

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Eurocopter AS350 went down near the northern end of Roosevelt Island at about 7 p.m. and was reported to be upside-down in the water. The agency said it was investigating.

There was no immediate word on any injuries or deaths. Citing unnamed sources, Spectrum News NY1 reported that one person was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

Video apparently of the incident filmed by an onlooker and posted on Twitter showed a red helicopter descending toward the water at dusk, then landing with a large splash before tipping onto its right side, its tail lights still flashing.

Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the footage.

Eric Phillips, spokesman for New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, said the mayor had been briefed. “NYPD and FDNY divers already on the scene and in the water,” Phillips tweeted.

The New York City Fire Department tweeted that its members were with police at the location near 91st Street in Manhattan.