No evidence suspected NY bomber linked with militants in Bangladesh: counter-terrorism chief

DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladesh has not found any evidence linking a Bangladeshi man charged with an attempted suicide bombing in New York on Monday with militants in Bangladesh, the country’s counter-terrorism chief said.

Akayed Ullah, a Bangladeshi man who attempted to detonate a homemade bomb strapped to his body at a New York commuter hub during morning rush hour is seen in this handout photo received December 11, 2017. New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission/Handout via REUTERS

“We have collected evidence and information from his family members: his wife, father-in-law and mother-in-law,” Monirul Islam, head of Bangladesh Police’s counter-terrorism unit, told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.

“In Bangladesh we have not found any connection or have not been able to identify any of his associates who were or are involved with any terrorist groups.”